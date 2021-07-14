Gregory Campbell condemns racist abuse of Rashford, Sancho and Saka and calls for financial penalties for social media providers
Gregory Campbell has condemned the online racist abuse levelled at the England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after their defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.
"Can I join in the congratulations and tributes to the England football team...and also the condemnation of the abuse of the three black players?"
The East Derry MP said social media companies should be financially penalised if they do not act on racist abuse.
"On the online safety bill can the minister reassert the issue she has raised several times that if the providers do not act then they will suffer grievous financial hardship? We will hit them where it hurts in the corporate pockets."
Victoria Atkins, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding, said: "On the very serious subject of our work to tackle the online hatred that we have seen this weekend again, the online safety bill is a landmark piece of legislation and I very much look forward to working with the house in our efforts to take it through."