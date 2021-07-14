Gregory Campbell condemns racist abuse of Rashford, Sancho and Saka and calls for financial penalties for social media providers

"Can I join in the congratulations and tributes to the England football team...and also the condemnation of the abuse of the three black players?"

The East Derry MP said social media companies should be financially penalised if they do not act on racist abuse.

"On the online safety bill can the minister reassert the issue she has raised several times that if the providers do not act then they will suffer grievous financial hardship? We will hit them where it hurts in the corporate pockets."

Gregory Campbell