Grime artist Bugzy Malone in video tribute to murdered teenage boy Keane Mulready-Woods

The murder of 17 year-old Keane Mulready-Woods has been described as one of Ireland's most disturbing and violent deaths in recent history.

The youngster was murdered and his body parts were scattered around two different locations in Dublin.

Keane Mulready-Woods.

Keane was a fan of Grime and British Hip Hop artist, Bugzy Malone, who paid tribute to the murdered teen in a video on Instagram on Friday.

"I just want to send out my regards to his (Keane) family and friends," said Bugzy Malone.

"I hope his family are okay - rest in peace," he added.

Keane was last seen by his family in Drogheda, Co. Louth on the evening of Sunday January 12, 2020.

Courtney Mulready-Woods, posted a message on Facebook the next day asking people if they had seen her brother.

"Has anyone seen my brother?

"He's only 17 and he’s missing since yesterday evening and no one heard from him or can get through to him and anyone he’s usually with is texting me looking for him," she said.

By the time Keane's sister posted her appeal it was highly likely he was already dead.

Keane is believed to have been tortured, murdered and dismembered in what has become a war between rival criminal gangs in Drogheda.

The Gardaí contacted the youngster two weeks ago to inform him of a threat against his life had been made.

It has been reported that Keane was lured to a house in Drogheda on Sunday evening where it's thought he was murdered.

Human remains, later confirmed to Keane's limbs, were discovered by children in a sports bag in Dublin on Monday.

Gardaí also discovered a human head inside a burning stolen car at Trinity Lane off Clonliffe Avenue in Ballybough, Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday.

The head is believed to be that of Keane but Gardaí have yet to officially confirm this.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan visited Drogheda on Friday.

"We will get these people behind bars and make this town safe again," said Mr. Varadkar.

"I really want to encourage anyone who has evidence or information to please come forward, because to get people into the Special Criminal Court, to get them convicted, we need evidence."