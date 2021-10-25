Gunshots fired in Derry estate
Police are appealing for information after reports that shots had been fired in Derry yesterday evening, Sunday 24 October.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 8:09 am
Inspector Swanson said: “We received a report at 9.40pm of gun shots in the Sevenoaks area of the city.
“Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.
“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1859 of 24/10/21.”
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org