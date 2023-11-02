Hallowe’en image of person in army fatigues with Palestine flag labelled HAMAS may be ‘fake’ police say

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A photograph that appears to show an individual walking across Guildhall Square with a fake gun and a headband with writing in Arabic script was shared widely on social media this week.

The word ‘HAMAS’ was superimposed on the image that was circulating online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard has said police believe the image may have been fake although he remains open-minded.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry police commander Nigel Goddard

He said: “We have made a number of enquiries in relation to an image on social media purporting to show a person in Guildhall Square in Derry/Londonderry dressed in a uniform with 'HAMAS' spelt on the picture.

“These enquiries to establish if the image is genuine have included a public appeal and a check of city centre CCTV. As of today, Thursday 2 November, we have not had any reports of anyone seeing this person in Guildhall Square dressed in this way, or found any other images online.

“At this time, and while I remain open-minded, with the checks we have conducted, with no other sightings reported to us from members of the public, or from police officers on duty reporting seeing this person, I believe this is a fake image. Whatever the intention of this image was, it serves as a timely reminder that not everything online is as it seems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week Ch/Supt. Goddard said no officer who was on duty in the city centre had observed the person.

Launching an appeal for information on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, he had said: "We understand fully the offence this will cause, and how inappropriate this image is given the events in the Middle East right now.

"This may also constitute a criminal offence under Section 13 of The Terrorism Act. From the image that we have right now, this will clearly be extremely difficult to identify the person pictured.