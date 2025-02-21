Hammer-wielding man reported roaming in Derry city centre

A hammer-wielding man is reported to have been roaming Derry city centre in the early hours of Thursday morning, police have said.

Police at Strand Road are appealing for information after receiving ‘a report of a male acting suspiciously in the Waterloo Place area of the city at approximately 0100 on the 20/02/2025 who was believed to be armed with a hammer at the time’.

"If you witnessed anything or have information, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference CC87 of 20/02/25,” police said.