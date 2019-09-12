Heartless thieves steal child's pink bicycle

Heartless thieves made off with a child's pink bicycle in Sion Mills.

Police are appealing for information following the report of the theft in the Linen Green area.



Sergeant Niamh McDermott said: “It was reported that sometime between 11.50pm on Monday 9th September and 10.30am on Tuesday 10th September, a pink child’s bicycle was stolen from outside the house.



“I am appealing to anyone with any information about the incident, or anyone who knows of the location of the bicycle, to contact officers in Strabane police on 101, quoting reference 494 of 10/09/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”