High visibility and tactical patrolling in public parks promised after knifepoint sexual assaults in Derry

A high visibility and tactical patrolling plan is being rolled out in public parks in Derry after two sexually motivated knifepoint attacks on women at the weekend, Derry’s top police officer has said.

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney moved to reassure women after the attacks on the east bank of the Foyle.

“We are investigating two sexually motivated knifepoint attacks on women in our District this weekend. Fortunately both women were able to fend off their assailant and he fled from both scenes in Drumahoe Park and Top of the Hill Park.

“We understand the concern these attacks have caused in the local community however, we want to reassure residents that a focused, tactical patrolling plan, including high visibility increased police presence in key areas such as our local parks, will continue across the city over the coming days,” she said.

Ch/Supt. Kearney said police are investigating whether the two knifepoint attacks were linked. However, she confirmed that they were unrelated to two alleged assaults on the cityside the previous weekend.

"Whilst we are carrying out a number of enquiries to establish if there is any definitive link between these two attacks, I can assure residents that there is no link to sexual assaults in the city centre last week. In those respective cases a suspect has been identified and those cases are ongoing.

“We are engaging with our communities and partners in the city around what we can do, as a collective, to ensure women and girls feel safe and empowered to go about their lives without fear.

“In the interim I would ask that if you notice someone acting suspiciously or if a person’s behaviour causes you concern, do not approach and instead call police immediately.

“Witnesses or anyone with information that could potentially assist our investigations can call 101 or submit online via the PSNI website,” she said.

Ch/Supt. Kearney made the comments after a woman in her 20s was assaulted at knifepoint in Drumahoe Park at approximately 10pm on Friday and a woman in her 40s was similarly attacked in Top of the Hill Park shortly before 3pm on Saturday.