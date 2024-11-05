Hillyard in Derry to discuss book examining Stalker affair and Britain’s alleged ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy in Ireland
‘Decades of Deceit: The Stalker Affair and Its Legacy’ argues that ‘Stalker uncovered key elements of the strategy during an official inquiry into three ‘shoot-to-kill’ incidents in the 1980s’.
Hillyard will be at the Museum of Free Derry on Saturday, November 9, from 1pm to 2pm, when he will be in conversation with Paul O’Connor from the Pat Finucane Centre.
"Using new sources, Paddy Hillyard reveals how the Stalker affair continues to shape present-day events. The thread that links them – including the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane by two state agents – is MI5’s intelligence-led counter-insurgency strategy,” publisher Beyond the Pale have said of the new history.