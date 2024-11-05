Hillyard in Derry to discuss book examining Stalker affair and Britain’s alleged ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy in Ireland

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:40 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 11:41 BST
Academic Paddy Hillyard will be in Derry this week to discuss his new book examining the removal of John Stalker as head of the inquiry into an alleged ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy operated by the British State in the North in the 1980s.

‘Decades of Deceit: The Stalker Affair and Its Legacy’ argues that ‘Stalker uncovered key elements of the strategy during an official inquiry into three ‘shoot-to-kill’ incidents in the 1980s’.

Hillyard will be at the Museum of Free Derry on Saturday, November 9, from 1pm to 2pm, when he will be in conversation with Paul O’Connor from the Pat Finucane Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Using new sources, Paddy Hillyard reveals how the Stalker affair continues to shape present-day events. The thread that links them – including the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane by two state agents – is MI5’s intelligence-led counter-insurgency strategy,” publisher Beyond the Pale have said of the new history.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice