Hit-and-run involving white BMW and white Ford Fiesta under investigation

A hit-and-run involving a white BMW jeep and a white Ford Fiesta is being investigated by police in Derry.

The reported accident occurred earlier this week, police said.

"We are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred outside Springgrowth Garden Centre, Springtown Avenue on Monday, April 22. A white BMW jeep style vehicle and a white Ford Fiesta were involved.

"We are seeking any possible witnesses or anyone who would have dashcam footage of the incident or vehicles involved. Please ring us on 101 and quote ref number 911 22/4/19," the PSNI stated.