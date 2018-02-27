Hit girlfriend on the mouth twice

A man who hit his girlfriend on the mouth has been ordered to spend a year on probation.

Donall Benson was also ordered to complete 100 hours community sentence.

The 38-years-old, of Crawford Square, pleaded guilty to common assault on December 7, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the defendant hit his girlfriend twice, leaving her with minor injuries.

Eugene Burns, defence solicitor, said his client, who is ‘extremely remorseful,’ does not have a criminal record and there is no domestic violence history.