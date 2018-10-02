‘Horrendous’ assault and robbery accused refused bail

A man accused of an assault in which the alleged injured party sustained multiple facial fractures and was left ‘unrecognisable’ has been refused bail.

James Lee Rush, whose address was given on court papers as Baltimore House, Bridge Street, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 23-years-old is further charged with robbing the complainant of £700 in cash on February 18, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the alleged injured party passed away a number of weeks ago.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said police have concerns about community safety if the defendant was released on bail.

She said Rush is accused of a violent assault on a member of the public, who ‘fell prey to the defendant because of the amount of cash he had on him.’

The officer added that police have concerns Rush will breach bail or commit further offences.

She told the court when the defendant consumes alcohol he shows a ‘complete disregard’ for bail conditions.

The officer said Rush is also accused of committing further offences after this alleged incident, including disorderly behaviour, assault on police and criminal damage.

District Judge Barney McElholm refused bail on all grounds, stating ‘this was a horrendous attack.’

Rush was remanded in custody to appear in court again later this month.