‘Horrific’ shooting in Derry condemned

The latest in a series of paramilitary style shootings in Derry has been described as a reckless, horrific attack that is neither wanted nor justified.

Councillors for the Waterside area spoke out after a man was shot in both legs by a masked gang in the Waterside area of the city yesterday.

Two masked men entered a house in the Margaret Street area at around 8.45pm on Tuesday and shot the victim, aged in his 30s.

He has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Waterside Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said: “There can be no place for the use of guns on the streets of the Waterside, or indeed anywhere in our city.

“This type of activity is not wanted and those who are involved in it should desist.

“This is in stark contrast to all the good work that is going on in this community.

“I would call on anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Meanwhile SDLP Councillor for the area Martin Reilly said: “Last night in Margaret Street a man in his 30s was shot in both legs. This type of horrific attack can never be justified nor is this violence wanted by people in the Waterside.

“Our thoughts are with the victim in this case and hopefully he can make a physical and mental recovery from this ordeal.

“Margaret Street is adjacent to a children’s playpark and is a built up terraced street - so many people could have witnessed the two masked men enter this home around 8.45pm.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on those responsible to get in touch with the PSNI either directly or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 so that these guns and reckless individuals can be taken off our streets.”

Police have said an investigation is now under way and officers have urged anyone with information to contact Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1838 of the 08/10/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.