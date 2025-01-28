Horse thieves suspected of stealing filly and colt from field, police appeal for witnesses
Police in Strabane have appealed for witnesses following the suspected theft.
The horses were last seen in their field in the Keenaghan Road area of Glenmornan near Artigarvan at around 4.30pm on Saturday, January 25.
They were noticed missing from the field at 4.30pm on Sunday, police said.
“The dark horse is a two year old mare with a white diamond on the head and four white feet.
“The foal is a seven month old stallion, red and white in colour.
“At present they are being treated as stolen and an investigation is ongoing.
“If you have any knowledge of the whereabouts of the horses or saw anything suspicious around the time please contact Police on 101 and quote incident 1827 of 25/01/25,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).