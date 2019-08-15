House ransacked in break-in; two men witnessed in area

A house has been ransacked in a break-in in Castlederg.

Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information following the burglary of residential premises at Breezemount Park area.

Detective Constable McKernan said: “Sometime between 10am and 11:30am, it was reported that entry was gained into a house in the area. The property was ransacked, but enquiries are continuing to establish if anything was taken during the incident.

“Two males were seen in the area at the time of the burglary, who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 641 14/08/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”