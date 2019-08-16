House ransacked in Waterside

A house has been ransacked in a burglary in the Waterside.

Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information following the burglary of the house in the Rockport Park area.

Detective Constable Galbraith said; “It was reported that sometime between 11.00am and 1.00pm on Thursday the 15th August 2019 entry was gained to the premises.

“It is not believed anything was taken however the premises were ransacked during the incident.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact detectives at Strand Road Police Station on 101 quoting 827 of 15/08/2019.”

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”