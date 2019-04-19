Housing Executive withdraws services from Creggan after riots and murder

The Housing Executive has withdrawn services from Creggan in the wake of last night's rioting and murder.

In a statement the NIHE confirmed: "Following the incidents in Creggan, our contractors have withdrawn maintenance services in this area until further notice.

"We apologise to our tenants for this disruption to our service, however the safety of people who work for us is paramount and we want to ensure they are not placed at unnecessary risk.

"We would ask tenants to continue to report repairs as normal. We will keep this matter under close review, and update you in due course."