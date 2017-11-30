‘I’m not going away’ -Councillor Tierney

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has said he is going nowhere after his car was torched outside his home in Galliagh last week.

Speaking at a council committee meeting at the Guildhall this week, Colr. Tierney said he was bolstered by the support he has received since the arson attack last Friday night.

Various councillors expressed their solidarity with Colr. Tierney at the meeting on Tuesday.

Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Fleming condemned the “cowardly and criminal attack.”

He said: “We all know Brian is a very conscientious and hard working councillor and for that to be visited upon his family is totally unacceptable.”

Independent Councillor Warren Robinson said that attacks on the SDLP in decades past were wrong then and were wrong now.

Sinn Fein Colr. Caoimhe McKnight said the incident was “absolutely shocking” adding: “I know Brian will be straight back out in the community working hard for his constituents.”

Colr. Tierney said: “I, like everyone else in elected politics, go about my business as best I can to represent all the people of my electoral area.

“If these people think they are going to intimidate me out of doing my work, they don’t know me. If anything the support has spurred me on. I’m here, and I’ll be here tomorrow. I’m not going away.”