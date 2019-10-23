Identities of 39 people found dead remain unknown - lorry took 'unorthodox route' via Ireland to reach UK - NI man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police are trying to identify the 39 people found dead in a lorry container in an industrial estate in Essex - a 25 year-old Northern Ireland man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Deputy Chief Constable, Pippa Mills, told journalists at a press conference in Grays police station that it would take time to identify each of the 39 people found dead in the lorry.

"Please appreciate we are in the early stages of what is likely to be a lengthy investigation."

Essex Police said: “Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

”Early indications suggest 38 are adults and one aged in their teens.

"A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder."

A police officer stands guard near the lorry found to be containing 39 dead bodies. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said it will take time to identify all 39 victims.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process," he said.

"We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

Essex Police believe the lorry was driven from Bulgaria into the United Kingdom via Holyhead on Saturday. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue. I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible. We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally."

Road Haulage Association chief executive Richard Burnett said it was plausible the lorry reached Grays via the Republic of Ireland.

"It's highly unlikely that if this vehicle has come from Europe that it's been physically checked," he told PA.

"Because of the migrant issue at Dover and Calais, you've got far more checks that are taking place there. You've got heartbeat monitors, you've got dogs, you've got CO2. Those checks are done as you drive through.

The 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry container in an industrial estate in Grays, Essex on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Google Earth)

"Cherbourg, because it's a low volume port, you probably won't have the same security measures that they have in Coquelles, Calais, for the high number of vehicles that are stepping through there and that's been one of the main migrant routes historically.

"If this is somebody trying to smuggle a significant number of people through then maybe Cherbourg has been picked because it's a little easier to get through."

DUP leader and MLA, Arlene Foster, described the incident as "horrifying news".

"Horrifying news coming from Essex this morning," said Mrs. Foster.

"Thinking of those who have impacted and their families during such a distressing time," she added.

British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, described the incident as "utterly tragic".

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

"Shocked and saddened by this utterly tragic incident in Grays," said Home Secretary Patel.

"Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations," she added.

The local M.P., Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative), described the incident as "sickening".

"Sickening news of 39 people found dead in a container in Grays.

"People trafficking is a vile and dangerous business.

"This is a big investigation for @EssexPoliceUK

"Lets hope they bring these murderers to justice," she tweeted.