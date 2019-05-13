Identity of who large sum of money found in Derry belongs to remains a mystery

A large sum of money handed over to Derry police earlier this year remains unclaimed.

The cash was discovered by what the P.S.N.I. describe as "an incredibly honest member of the public".

The member of the public presented the money to police in Strand Road Police Station in February.

"Despite efforts the owner of the money is yet to be identified.

"If you have lost some cash and can tell us where you lost it, how much it was and in what denomination feel free to contact 101 quoting serial 855 of 14/02/19," said the P.S.N.I.