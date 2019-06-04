Identity of young man found dead inside burning car in Derry confirmed

The identity of a young man whose body was discovered inside a burning car in Derry at the weekend has now been been confirmed by police.

Caoimhin Cassidy (18) - who had been reported missing and was the subject of a public appeal this week - was the man found dead shortly after 4.15am on Saturday morning, June 1.

The teenager was found inside a stolen red Mazda 6 car, which had earlier hit a lamppost, at a lay by off the junction between Galliagh Park and Fairview Road in the Galliagh area off the city.

Police hwever now believe Caoimhin was not seriously injured it the collision and was likely to have still been alive when the fire started.

A fire crew from Crescent Link Station had extinguished the blaze after being dispatched to the scene along with police in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A fresh appeal has now been issued by the PSNI this evening, with new information confirming the stolen car was driven across the border into Donegal several times prior to being driven to Galliagh.

It has not yet been confirmed as to whether there were other people inside the car prior to Caoimhin's death.

A PSNI spokesman said today: "We have confirmed that the male whose body was found inside a car on fire on Fairview Road early on Saturday 1 June was Caoimhin Cassidy.

"Initially it was believed that the Mazda 6 car had caught fire as a result of the collision however the results from the post mortem examination tell us that Caoimhin was not seriously physically injured as a result of a crash, and was in fact most likely still alive when the blaze started.

"Our enquiries to date have established that the Mazda, registration NHZ4594, was stolen from a house in the Oakfield Crescent area earlier that same night. The car is known to have crossed the border into County Donegal a number of times before it was reported on fire at Fairview Road at 4.15am .

"We are appealing for the public’s help in determining the movements of the vehicle during the early morning hours of Saturday 1 June. We also need to urgently identify any individuals who may have been with Caoimhin on that fateful night.

"This was an appalling end to a young life and Caoimhin’s family and friends deserve to know how he died.

"Detectives can be contacted at Strand Road CID on 101 quoting reference number 316 01/06/19."