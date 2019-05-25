Illegal lotto suspect released on bail pending further enquiries

A man arrested on suspicion of being involved in an illegal lottery has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"A 32 year old man arrested on Saturday (May 25) on suspicion of benefits fraud and being involved in an illegal lottery has been released on police bail pending further enquiries," said police.

Earlier police had said they believed the man had been involved in an illegal lottery described as ‘E2 Republican Prisoners Portlaoise’.

He was originally arrested in Strabane under the Terrorism Act by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the 'IRA.'

He had been arrested on Saturday in connection with an attempted paramilitary style attack in the Ballycolman area of Strabane on December 2, 2018 which police believed was carried out on behalf of the Irish Republican Movement (IRM).

He was released without charge on Sunday prior to his rearrest on suspicion of involvement in the suspected illegal lotto and has since been released on bail.