Illegal taxis in Derry: Police seize 7 cars during weekend operation
Neighbourhood PSNI officers from the Foyleside and The Moor wards, working alongside Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) transport enforcement officers, made the seizures during an operation in the city between June 26 and 28.
In total, seven vehicles were seized and police said that seven persons will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to alleged driving-related offences.
Speaking generally about illegal taxis, PSNI Sergeant Stewart said: “Illegal taxis present a risk to anyone who uses them as, in some instances, they are uninsured and the safety checks that are carried out on drivers are not completed.
“Police and partner agencies will continue to apply measures to make sure every taxi on our roads is safe and is driven by an insured, licensed driver and operated through a reputable taxi business. Taxi firms should ensure their drivers continue to display proper plates and carry the necessary papers and identification so that a member of the public can easily identify a legal taxi.
“If you’re using a taxi, there are measures you can take to protect yourself including using reputable firms, checking the driver is displaying their photo ID and that the vehicle is displaying current taxi licence plates."
Anyone with information on the activities of illegal taxis is asked to contact police on the 101 number alternatively information about crime can be passed anonymously via the 'Crimestoppers charity' on 0800 555 111.