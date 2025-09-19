Illegal tobacco worth £165,000 seized by police and customs in Derry
The PSNI said officers seized cigarettes and rolling tobacco on September 15.
Inspector Hewitt said: “Police conducted a search of a vehicle in the area of Derry/Londonderry. Officers, along with colleagues from HMRC, during the search of the vehicle and seized a quantity of illegal contraband cigarettes and rolling tobacco.
"Be under no illusion there is no such thing as a victimless crime. If you purchase illegal products, you are depriving local traders of the chance to earn an honest living. The only person profiting from this type of crime is the persons selling the goods.
"Police along with our partner agency colleagues will continue to disrupt those who are intent on trading in illicit goods.”
The PSNI appealed for people to report criminality via the non-emergency number 101or ‘999’ in an emergency, or via its non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.