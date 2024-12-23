Imposter posing as police ‘pulled over’ driver late on Saturday, Derry police confirm
The imposter was using a siren and blue lights when the incident occurred on the Victoria Road between Derry and Strabane.
“We are investigating a report of a silver vehicle fitted with blue lights and sirens, impersonating police on Saturday night.
“It was reported to police that a vehicle matching that description had ‘pulled over’ another vehicle on the Victoria Road at about 10pm,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed in a statement on Monday.
Mystery surrounds the incident and police have appealed for anybody with any information to come forward.
“We would request that anyone who has witnessed this incident or whom may be in possession of any Dash Cam footage would contact us quoting incident number CW 1709 of 21/12/24,” the PSNI stated.