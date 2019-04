The people of Derry came out in their hundreds to stand side by side Ms. McKee's partner, Sara Canning and to send a defiant message to those responsible for her death - here are a selection of photographs from the vigil.

Vigil for Lyra McKee Fr. Joe Gormley (right) pictured at the vigil in Creggan on Friday.

Vigil for Lyra McKee DUP leader and MLA, Arlene Foster, arrives in Creggan to pay her respects to murdered journalist, Lyra McKee.

Vigil for Lyra McKee A P.S.N.I. officer takes a bunch of flowers from a member of the public and places them close to where Lyra McKee was fatally injured.

Vigil for Lyra McKee Alliance Party leader, Naomi Long (left), DUP MP, Gregory Campbell and DUP leader, Arlene Foster pictured in the Creggan estate on Friday.

