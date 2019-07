An incident involving a 4x4 and a pedestrian in Derry is being probed by police.

The incident occurred on the Skeoge Road on Tuesday.

"The incident involved a Black Mitsubishi Shogun and a pedestrian around 10.15 p.m," said the PSNI.

"Police are seeking any witnesses to this incident in particular anyone with dash cam footage. Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 please quote CCS 2322 July 23," the force added.