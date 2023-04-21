Patsy Duffy's coffin is carried from St. Columba's Church, Long Tower.

Patsy Duffy (50) of Lecky Road was shot dead on November 24, 1978.

Opening the inquest on Friday the Coroner, Judge Fiona Bagnall, said the hearing was not a criminal case but 'an inquisitorial process' to establish who, when, where and how Mr Duffy died.

Counsel for the Coroner, Ian Skelt KC, outlined the circumstances in which Mr. Duffy died.

Patsy Duffy's funeral making its way along the Lecky Road in 1978.

He said the shooting took place at Maureen Avenue on the evening of November 24.

The hearing was told Mr. Duffy had 'some link to the IRA' and had been claimed as an auxiliary member.

The barrister said the house in Maureen Avenue was a small two bedroom house with a large cupboard in one of the bedrooms.

In this cupboard, according to Mr. Skelt, was 'a cache of weapons and bomb making equipment' as well as a three man British Army unit identified as Soldiers A, B and C.

Patsy Duffy was shot dead in November 1978.

Mr. Skelt said the unit was there to watch the weapons and were hidden in the house for 42 hours before the shooting.

The barrister said what exactly happened in the house was a matter for the Coroner.

The hearing heard Soldier A was hidden in the loft and Soldiers B and C were in one of the bedrooms.

In their statements to the original inquest Soldiers B and C said they heard someone entering the house and coming up the stairs.

Soldier B said this man was near the cupboard and he challenged him.

The British soldier said the man, Mr. Duffy, raised his right hand and believing him to be armed the soldier fired.

Soldier C said he heard the gunfire and believed he was under fire and he too fired.

Mr. Skelt said Mr. Duffy was shot between 11 and 14 times.

The inquest was told the deceased 'does not appear to have been armed when he was shot.'

The barrister said one of the issues the Coroner would have to consider was if the 'use of lethal force was reasonable' and what Soldiers B and C believed at the time.

Mr. Skelt said the Coroner would have to consider other incidents involving the same unit.

The inquest heard from Martina Duffy, the deceased's daughter, who gave evidence of receiving her father’s belongings.

She related how on the night her father was shot the British Army and RUC arrived at the family home in order to search it and arrest her sister.

She said a priest intervened to prevent the arrest.

Other family members gave evidence of the affect the death had on the family.

The inquest heard a report from Dr. Press, the pathologist who performed the post mortem, who related how the deceased was shot seven times to the chest and trunk and four times to the thighs.

The pathologist said the deceased was shot at least 11 times and possibly as many as 14 times.

He said the chest wounds had lacerated the heart and lungs leading to a rapid death.