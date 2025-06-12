The UK Embassies of Romania and the Phillipines have urged their citizens to exercise vigilance amid racist riots in Ballymena, Larne and other parts of the North.

The Romanian Embassy in London called for the criminal gangs responsible for racist and xenophobic attacks on minority communities in Mid and East Antrim, as well as attacks on the PSNI, to be prosecuted and punished.

"We condemn the street violence directed against communities and law enforcement. These acts of vandalism and violence must stop, and those responsible must be punished according to the law.

“Romanian citizens in Northern Ireland are asked to follow the instructions of law enforcement and avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place or where access is restricted.

A hatchet thrown at police during rioting by racists in Ballymena.

“Anyone in danger should call the emergency number 999 or 112.

“The violent incidents are currently being investigated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland as racially-motivated hate crimes,” the Embassy said in a statement.

The Philippine Embassy in London, meanwhile, said it was ‘deeply concerned’ about the racist riots in County Antrim this week.

“Filipinos in the area have been targeted. The vehicle of one was set on fire. It is regrettable that innocent individuals have been caught in the crossfire.

"The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant coordination with local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all Filipinos in the area,” it stated.

It said its Ambassador to the UK Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr. is due to visit the North on Friday to ‘assess the situation on the ground, meet the Filipino community and ensure that no one else is hurt’.

"We urge all Filipinos in Ballymena and the surrounding areas to be vigilant, follow the guidance of local authorities, and contact the Embassy for any urgent assistance,” the Embassy said.

The PSNI condemned a third consecutive night of ‘completely unacceptable’ disorder on Wednesday – resulting in six further arrests and officers injured.

In Ballymena, officers once again came under sustained attack with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry, bricks and fireworks thrown at them.

Nine officers were injured – thankfully, none of our officers reported serious injuries – and remained on duty.

Two men aged in their 20s and one in their 30s, along with two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and other offences in connection with the disorder.

Officers also discharged a number of Attenuating Energy Projectiles (AEPs) and the water cannon was deployed once again in an attempt to disperse and calm crowds.

In Larne, officers responded to a report the local leisure centre had been set alight in an arson attack.

People were inside the building at the time of the fire.

In the Marine Highway area of Carrickfergus some masked protestors blocked local roads – which resulted in traffic disruption.

A teenager was also arrested in the Newtownabbey area in connection with disorder in the Station Road area.

In Coleraine, police received reports that a bus had been attacked, and was prevented from entering the train station.

A number of bins were also set alight on train tracks at the station - and petrol bombs were also thrown at officers – trains and bus services were also cancelled.

Police are also investigating a fire to nearby business premises and a subsequent report that a number of young people broke into a local tyre business and added tyres to fire.

Associated protests passed without incident in the Antrim and Lisburn areas.

In Belfast, officers dealt with a number of protests across the city.

These were mainly peaceful but travel was disrupted within the city for a short period of time in the Shankill and Shore Road areas.

As a result of a significant policing operation calm was restored to all areas at around 1am this morning.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson commented on last night’s events, adding: “Last night a significant policing operation was again required on our streets to deal with violent disorder.

“This criminal behaviour has no place on the streets of Northern Ireland and is completely unacceptable.

“What we witnessed last night has caused fear and huge disruption within our communities, including to our local transport network and community services.

“Police officers came under attack from petrol bombs, fireworks and heavy masonry.

“A hatchet was also thrown at police lines during this disorder in a clear attempt to seriously injure our officers – and I thank them once again for their continued efforts putting themselves on the line keeping our streets safe.

“We made six arrests last night during this disorder and more will follow. We are working hard to identify all those responsible in this criminal disorder, and those involved will be dealt with using the full force of the law.

“We are now in the process of gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage of yesterday’s disorder, and anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.

“I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday’s rioting and disorder to think long and hard about their actions and its impact. I would also appeal for calm voices and cool heads to reduce tensions.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/