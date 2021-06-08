Police are investigating several reports from women befriended via social media and later threatened if they refuse to send more images.

A PSNI spokesperson urged local people to be aware of the need to protect yourself when speaking to someone you don’t know online.

“Making new friends or potentially finding a new relationship online is pretty commonplace these days but there are some people out there who use this as an opportunity to cause harm,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

There have been a number of reports to police. (File picture - Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

“We have a number of reports from women who have been befriended through Facebook or Snapchat and over time the conversation has moved to the sharing of intimate images or videos.

“This male has asked these women to meet up in person or share further images and when they decline he threatens to share the images and videos with family and friends.

“This person uses a variety of names and becomes extremely persistent and aggressive when the women try to cut off contact.

“We are investigating all the reports that have been made to us and would ask that you please think twice about sharing intimate images online. You will have no control over where they go or who can see them.”

Appealing to anyone who has fallen victim to such predatory people to get in touch, the spokesperson added: