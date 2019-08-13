Investigation after 93-year-old woman’s home burgled

Gardai in Inishowen after the home of a woman in her 90s was burgled at the weekend.

The burglary on Sunday, August 11 between 10.15-11.25am at Magherabeg, Inch,

The 93-year-old woman was in her house at the time and it is understood the thieves - two men - ‘ransacked’ her home, after gaining entry via a back window.

They made off with a sum of money, taken from the bedroom.

A family member told the Journal the woman, who was also burgled on two other occasions previously and also experienced an attempted burglary, saw the two men and described them as being tall, with both wearing checked shirts and trainers.

One was also described as wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and the other as wearing mustard coloured bottoms.

They are understood to have fled in the direction of Magherabeg, which is also known as Magherbeg, Burnfoot.

Speaking to the ‘Journal,’ Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern said Gardai are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (00353) 74 93 20540.