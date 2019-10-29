Investigations continuing after men armed with crowbars tie up duo in aggravated burglary

Investigations are continuing into a ‘shocking’ aggravated burglary in Malin on Saturday, during which four men armed with crowbars tied up two men aged in theirs 20s.

The incident occurred at Beaugh, Malin at approximately 7.30pm, when four masked men entered the house and tied up the two men, aged 24 and 26.

Gardai confirmed the gang took cash and it is believed they were armed with what was described as crowbars.

The two men who were tied up did not sustain injuries and no arrests have been made as yet, although investigations are continuing.

The aggravated burglary has shocked the entire peninsula and Councillor Martin McDermott, Cathaoirlach of Inishowen, urged anyone with information to contact Gardai.

He said the ordeal must have been a terrifying one for the two men and their family.

“The whole parish of Malin and the whole of Inishowen is shocked that a burglary of this nature could happen,” he said, adding:

“This took place at 7.30pm in the evening on a busy road and it wasn’t to say it happened during a period when people would be out, such as Mass time.

“It must have been a terrifying experience.”

The family involved own a business and Colr McDermott described them as ‘very well known’ in the community and ‘prominent in the parish.’ He also praised the Gardai for their quick response, as they ‘arrived on the scene very quickly.’

Colr McDermott added: “If anyone saw anything suspicious between Malin and Glengad that evening, please contact Gardai.”

Buncrana Gardai can be contacted at 0749320540.