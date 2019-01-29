'IRA' statement claiming responsibility for bomb detonated outside Derry courthouse

A group calling itself the "IRA" claimed responsibility for detonating a car bomb outside Derry courthouse earlier this month - here is the in full statement they issued to the Derry Journal.

"The IRA claim responsibility for the bomb attack on the Courthouse in Derry last week.

A photograph conveying the aftermath of the car bomb which exploded outside of the Derry courthouse earlier this month.

"Despite a heavy presence by the Crown forces, our volunteers returned safely to base.

"We will continue to strike at Crown forces personnel and their imperial establishment.

"We also caution those who collaborate with the British that they are to desist immediately as no more warnings will be given.

"All this talk of Brexit, hard borders, soft borders has no bearing on our actions and the IRA won't be going anywhere.

"Our fight goes on."