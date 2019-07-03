‘IRA’ threat to prison officers daubed on Derry wall condemned

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney has condemned those behind threats to prison officers in the latest spate of graffiti in Derry.

The graffiti, which threatens staff members at Maghaberry Prison, is the latest in a series to appear across Northern Ireland.

It reads: ‘Maghaberry Screws Beware... IRA’ and was discovered on Wednesday morning.

The Foyle MLA said: “I condemn this threat to prison officers which appeared as part of offensive graffiti.

“The people behind this have nothing to offer but threats and intimidation.

“The statutory bodies responsible need to be remove the graffiti immediately.”

Ivor Dunne, chairman of the Prison Officers’ Association in Northern Ireland also condemned the graffiti in Derry.

He said: “It is absolutely deplorable that someone should be targeting staff who carry out their duties with impartiality and integrity.”

Mr Dunne also spoke of the “hurt that this has done to those people’s families” and said that prison staff carried out their duties with professionalism and catered to people from both sides of the community.