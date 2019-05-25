'Irish Republican Movement' suspect released without charge before rearrest over suspected illegal lotto

A man arrested on suspicion of membership of the 'Irish Republican Movement' which split from Óglaigh na hÉireann after its ceasefire last year has been released without charge but rearrested on suspicion of being involved in an illegal lottery.

The suspect has been rearrested under PACE legislation and continues to be questioned at Musgrave Police Station.

Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of benefits fraud and being involved in an illegal lottery described as ‘E2 Republican Prisoners Portlaoise’.

“Police would take this opportunity to advise members of the public not to purchase these lottery tickets as they are illegal and are funding organised criminality and terrorism.”

The 32 year old man was originally arrested in Strabane under the Terrorism Act by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the 'IRA.'

He had been arrested on Saturday in connection with an attempted paramilitary style attack in the Ballycolman area of Strabane on December 2,18 which police believed was carried out on behalf of the Irish Republican Movement (IRM).

He was released without charge on Sunday prior to his rearrest on suspicion of involvement in the suspected illegal lotto.