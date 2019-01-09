It is now illegal for your partner to do any of these 11 things in a relationship in every part of the U.K. except N.I.

The lack of a functioning devolved government in Stormont means 11 domestic abuse laws designed to protect domestic abuse victims applies to England, Scotland and Wales but not Northern Ireland.

Domestic abuse laws have been updated to make psychological abuse illegal in a relationship.

As a result of the political stalemate domestic abuse victims in Northern Ireland are not protected in the same way as domestic abuse victims in England, Scotland and Wales.

Draft legislation making coercive or controlling behaviour illegal in a relationship in Northern Ireland was outlined by then Department of Justice Minister, Claire Sugden, in 2016.

However, as a result of the political collapse at Stormont in January 2017 the draft legislation was not brought to the floor of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This means that Northern Ireland domestic abuse victims are not protected if they are forced to suffer coercive or controlling behaviour while in a relationship.

Domestic abuse victims are therefore better protected in England, Scotland and Wales; all three of which have made the following 11 things illegal for your partner to do

1. Sharing sexually explicit images of you - either online or not.

2. Restricting your access to money.

3. Repeatedly putting you down.

4. Stopping you from seeing friends or family.

5. Scaring you.

6. Threatening to reveal private things about you.

7. Putting tracking devices on your phone.

8. Being extremely jealous.

If your partner persistently accuses you of cheating, simply for looking at another person, then this could constitute grounds for prosecution.

Police say “extreme jealousy, including possessiveness and ridiculous accusations of cheating” all come under the legislation.

9. Forcing you to obey their rules.

10. Controlling what you wear.

11. Forcing you to do things you do not want to do.

If you are suffering from domestic abuse you should contact the police immediately. You can contact the PSNI by dialling 101 but if it's an emergency dial 999.

There is also help and support available from 24 Hour Domestic and Sexual Violence Helpline and you can contact them on 0808 802 1414.