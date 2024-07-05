Bishop Street Courthouse

A woman has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing a number of items from Poundland.

Eileen Stokes (40) of Mourne Park in Newtonstewart in County Tyrone was charged with, on March 20, 2024, stealing £32 worth of items from Poundland in Derry.

She was initially spotted entering the shop and putting a number of items in a bag before leaving without paying.

Police later found her via Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and arrested her. When she was being interviewed, Stokes claimed she had intended to pay but admitted to stealing when she saw the footage.

Defence Barrister Graine McAnaney said that Stokes had a 'relevant record' but added that she had 'long periods of non-offending'.

She said that Stokes has a 'significant alcohol addiction' and that she resorted to theft when she was drinking to 'make up for basic needs'.