Jailed for assaulting man in Strabane nightclub

A man who struck another man in a night club with hard plastic glasses causing his victim to sustain facial injuries, has been jailed.

Derry Crown Court heard the injured party required a total of 14 stitches to his face.

Martin Lindsay, from Canal Side, Strabane, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 21, 2016.

Derry Crown Court heard that the injured party was in a nightclub in Strabane and was dancing with his cousin when an altercation broke out between his cousin and another woman.

The man moved to intervene to break up the altercation when Lindsay approached holding a hard plastic glass in each hand.

He struck the injured party three or four times to the face causing injuries that required nine stitches on one side and five on the other.

Judge Philip Babington said it was ‘lucky’ the injured party did not lose his sight.

During police interview, Lindsay initially denied the offences, however, when he was show CCTV he accepted it was him in the footage.

The court heard that despite this Lindsay elected for a jury trial and ‘resiled from the position of identifying himself’ even though he had been accompanied by a solicitor and an appropriate adult at the time.

Judge Babington injured party ‘was subjected to a completely unprovoked assault’ and that the hard plastic glasses could be as sharp as glass ones.

Lindsay was jailed for ten months.