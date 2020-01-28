Jailed for assaulting police officer at hospital

A man who became abusive and aggressive towards police while at Altnagelvin Hospital had tried to leave despite sustaining a head injury, a court has heard.

Brandon Bamford, of Strand Road, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour in the hospital and criminal damage on October 19.

The 19-year-old also admitted assaulting, resisting and obstructing police.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that police were called to the hospital on an unrelated matter.

An officer, who was outside the accident and emergency department, noticed Bamford arguing with ambulance staff.

He approached Bamford and asked why he was arguing with the paramedics.

The defendant became aggressive and pushed the officer.

He was arrested for assault on police and struggled with officers.

The teenager was then placed in a police vehicle and transported to custody.

Bamford was brought straight to a cell due to the nature of his behaviour and whilst in the cell he headbutted a wall.

Defence counsel Michael Doherty told the court that Bamford had not directed any abuse at hospital staff during the incident.

He added that his client had gone to the hospital with a head injury and then made the ‘unreasonable decision’ to leave.

The barrister said Bamford accepted he had pushed the police officer, and said that he wished to apologise for that.

Bamford was jailed for three months.