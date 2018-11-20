Jailed for assaulting three members of family

A man who assaulted three members of the same family, including a man with a defibrillator implanted in his chest, has been jailed for six months

David Quigley, of Balmoral Avenue, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault, two of making a threat to kill and criminal damage.

He also admitted possessing an offensive weapon, namely an iron bar, on June 1.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that police were called to an ongoing incident beside a youth club in Lenamore.

It was reported the 31-years-old had assaulted three members of the one family. Quigley had approached a young member of the family and headbutted him.

The young man then phoned his grandparents who came to the scene.

Quigley was ‘confrontational and aggressive’ and he approached the grandmother in a threatening manner.

He punched the grandson in the face, before grabbing an iron bar and threatening the grandfather.

The grandfather fell to the ground and Quigley punched him.

When the victim told Quigley he had a defibrillator, the defendant said ‘f**k you and your defibrillator.’

During police interview, Quigley made no comment to the allegations.

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said there had been ‘prior difficulties’ between the two families.

He said as expected ‘these offences do not come out of nowhere’ but the matters are now at an end.

Jailing Quigley, District Judge Barney McElholm also imposed a two years Restraining Order.