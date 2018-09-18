Jailed for burglary and disorderly behaviour

A Derry man who admitted a burglary and a series of public order offences has been jailed for six months.

Aidan Hannigan, of Osborne Street in Derry admitted disorderly behaviour and causing dmage to a police vehicle on June 12.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were called to Osborne Street and saw the 25-years-old shouting in the street.

They approached him and saw he had a cut on his cheek and a swollen eye.

Hannigan told police he had sutained the injuries in a fall.

Officers turned on their body worn cameras and Hannigan began shouting into the camera.

He was warned about his behaviour but persisted and was arrested.

The defendant was placed in a police vehicle, where he kicked out damaging a panel.

Hannigan was taken to the hospital for treatment and continued to be disorderly to officers and staff.

On July 25 police were called to a local supermarket after reports of a man entering a store room and stealing £24 worth of goods.

A short time later Hannigan returned to the shutters at the rear of the store and when he could not gain access, he tried to force them open with a shovel.

Police arrived at the scene and the defendant shouted at them ‘you are looking for me.’

Defence barrister Stephen Mooney said his client had been consuming alcohol since the age of 14.

He said he had not been before the court for a period.

Jailing Hanngian, District Judge Barney McElholm also imposed an offender’s levy.