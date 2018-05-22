Jailed for disorderly behaviour in hospital

A man who was disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital days after he received a suspended sentence has been jailed for six months.

Ryan Tracey, of Bridge Street, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour in the hospital on May 18.

The 27-years-old also admitted causing damage to a fire alarm in the communal area of the flats were he lives and to a police vehicle.

Derry Magsitrate’s Court heard police were called to a concern for safety and found Tracey with a substantial cut to his arm.

He also had some lacerations to his hand and a small cut to his head.

Tracey was unable to provide an explanation for his injuries, however, another person told police he had sustained the injuries on a broken window.

The defendant was highly intoxicated and punched a fire alarm in the communal area of the flats a number of times, causing it to smash.

Tracey was arrested and and spat inside a police vehicle.

He was taken to hospital and became abusive to officers and hospital staff.

The court heard he shouted ‘I am going to f***ing stab you’ and ‘Tiocfaidh ár lá’ and refused to moderate his behaviour.

During police interview, Tracey apologised and said he had no memory of the incident.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client has ‘huge’ mental health issues which is not helped by his abuse of alcohol and prescription medication.