Jailed for kicking and stamping on man’s head

A man who assaulted his friend by punching, kicking and stamping on his head has been jailed for four years.

Joseph Padre Krokee has been assessed as a ‘dangerous’ offender and was given an extended licence period of four years.

The 33-year-old, whose address was given on court papers as Antrim Road, Belfast, pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also admitted causing damage to a police vehicle on May 27, 2018.

Derry Crown Court heard the assault occurred outside the Gainsborough Bar shortly after 6:30pm. Krokee and the victim were observed pushing each other and the man was pushed to the ground.

Krokee punched him to the head around ten times, before kicking him to the head and stamping on it.

Many of the blows were inflicted when the victim was unconscious.

A female attempted to intervene by standing in front of the injured party, but Krokee continued the assault by attempting to pull the man through her legs.

The 33-year-old was arrested and lashed out in a police vehicle, causing damage to the central console and hand brake.

The court was told the victim, who was taken to intensive care following the assault, did not provide a witness statement and was not involved in the prosecution.

It was revealed Krokee has 56 previous convictions, including convictions for serious assault and robbery.

Defence counsel Ciaran Mallon QC told the court his client accepts ‘improper use of self-defence’ in relation to the incident.

He added that the victim and Krokee are long term friends and have put this matter behind them.

Passing sentence, Judge Philip Babington said the CCTV of the incident is ‘quite chilling’.

“There is no doubt that the injured party could have received very serious injuries indeed. It is fortunate that he did not.”