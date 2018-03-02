Jailed for making threat to social worker

A judge has said that courts would not tolerate threats towards social workers.

District Judge Barney McElholm made the comment as he jailed 21-years-old Sarah Moore for three months.

Moore, whose address was given on court papers as Queen Street, pleaded guilty to improper use of public electronic communications on April 4, last year.

She also admitted disorderly behaviour in the Enquiry Office at Strand Road Police Station on September 25, 2017.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the defendant made a telephone call to social services claiming she would attack any member of staff who prevented her from attacking a named social worker. This caused the staff member ‘alarm and distress’.

In a separate incident, Moore became aggressive in the enquiry office of the local PSNI station.

The defendant was screaming and pointing at another woman; was ‘extremely angry’ and had to be restrained.

Moore was warned about her behaviour, however, it continued to be ‘erratic’ and she was arrested.

Defence counsel, Catherine Devlin, said her client has had ongoing issues with social services and this has caused her a ‘level of frustration’.

In relation to the incident in the police station, Ms. Devlin said the other woman, a ‘well known character,’ had made a number of comments to Moore and she ‘reacted to that’.