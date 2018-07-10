Jailed on no insurance charge

A man with an ‘atrocious record’ for having no insurance has been jailed for three months.

Fergal Collins, of Rock Mills, Strand Road, was convicted of no insurance or no licence on November 6, 2016.

The 37-years-old was also found guilty of breaching a Non-Molestation Order in the Carrickreagh Gardens area of the city.

Collins was convicted of the charges in his absence earlier this year after he failed to attend court.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told Derry Magistrate’s Court his client intends to appeal.