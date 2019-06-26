Derry and Strabane had the joint lowest number of road fatalities in 2018. Two people died, the same as in Mid & East Antrim.

In its new ‘Police Recorded Injury Road Traffic Collisions and Casualties NI 2019’ report, however, the PSNI state there were six serious accidents in Derry within a 1 km radius of the Fountain estate, roughly. These were at Foyle Road, Victoria Road, Foyle Street, Abercorn Road, Lecky Road and Bishop Street. This was the joint third highest concentration in the North in 2018. Equally, the Caw Roundabout was one of the worst sites in the North for minor collisions with nine within 50 metres of where the Clooney Road meets the roundabout.