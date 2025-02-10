Jon Boutcher to liaise with DoJ over sentencing guidelines for police assaults
The Chief Constable said: “It’s absolutely shocking that nine officers were injured while on duty in Derry City and Strabane district over the weekend.
“My message to those who think this behaviour is acceptable, it is that, unequivocally, it is not; and it should never be seen as ‘part of the job’.
“I’m proud of the resilience shown by these officers, all of whom remained on duty, serving their community.
“My priority is their safety and welfare and as an organisation we will ensure support is available where it’s needed.
“Our officers are here to help to keep people safe and their brave actions stand in stark contrast to the actions of those who perpetrated the attacks.
“Four people have already been charged to court, where I trust that they will feel the full force of our justice system."
The Chief Constable was speaking as DUP MLA Gary Middleton called for ‘political leadership’ from the Executive and the Assembly at Stormont in the wake of the incidents.
“Police officers and staff do a vital job and whilst they come to work knowing on any given day they could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely intolerable that we should be physically attacked.
“I will continue to liaise with our partners in the Department of Justice around sentencing guidelines for those who have carried out an assault on a police officer,” said the Chief Constable.