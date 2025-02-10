Jon Boutcher to liaise with DoJ over sentencing guidelines for police assaults

Jon Boutcher has confirmed four people involved in a spate of attacks on police in Derry and Strabane over the weekend have now been charged to court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chief Constable said: “It’s absolutely shocking that nine officers were injured while on duty in Derry City and Strabane district over the weekend.

“My message to those who think this behaviour is acceptable, it is that, unequivocally, it is not; and it should never be seen as ‘part of the job’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m proud of the resilience shown by these officers, all of whom remained on duty, serving their community.

Jon Boutcher.

“My priority is their safety and welfare and as an organisation we will ensure support is available where it’s needed.

“Our officers are here to help to keep people safe and their brave actions stand in stark contrast to the actions of those who perpetrated the attacks.

“Four people have already been charged to court, where I trust that they will feel the full force of our justice system."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chief Constable was speaking as DUP MLA Gary Middleton called for ‘political leadership’ from the Executive and the Assembly at Stormont in the wake of the incidents.

“Police officers and staff do a vital job and whilst they come to work knowing on any given day they could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely intolerable that we should be physically attacked.

“I will continue to liaise with our partners in the Department of Justice around sentencing guidelines for those who have carried out an assault on a police officer,” said the Chief Constable.