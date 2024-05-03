Judge 'no confidence' Derry man accused of domestic offences would abide by bail conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alex Crawford (24) from Kinsale Park appeared on Friday charged with offences that were said to have occurred on May 1.

He was charged with harassment, threats to damage property, abusing the telecommunications network by threats and assault on a custody officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

Court.

He said that the injured party was the defendant's mother who said that the defendant had been harassing her throughout the day.

He allegedly threatened to wreck his mother's house and her partner's car.

Once arrested and handcuffed, Crawford was alleged to have struck a custody officer on the head causing a gash.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client had been on bail for two years and this was his first breach.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the court could have no confidence that Crawford would abide by conditions.