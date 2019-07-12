Judge removes anonymity order

A 24-year-old man who admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis can be named for the first time after an anonymity order was removed.

Levi Morrison, of Tudor Court, pleaded guilty to three drugs offences committed between November 2017 and February 2018.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that police stopped Morrison’s car on the Rossdowney Road and during a search he admitted there were a ‘few bags of grass’ in the vehicle.

Three deals bags of cannabis were found in a lunch box and the 24-year-old’s mobile phone was seized.

Further searches were conducted at a number of addresses connected to the defendant and in one property police seized cannabis, deal bags and scales.

There was also packaging found in a garden shed which indicated much larger amounts of cannabis.

The defendant’s phone was forensically examined and messages relating to drug supply were found.

Defence counsel Jonathan Longman said his client has no relevant convictions, has not been in trouble since and has stayed off drugs for the last 16 months.

Mr Longman told the court Morrison is in full time employment, adding that his client is ‘very sorry’ for his behaviour and ‘has learned his lesson’.

Suspending a six month sentence for three years, District Judge Barney McElholm said: “I certainly accept he is very sorry he was caught. Beyond that I have my doubts.”