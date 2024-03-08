Judge tells Derry man who contacted former partner in 'drunken desperation' to get it into his head: 'This is over. Face it'
Colin Lees(25) of Berryburn Park in Derry admitted breaching a non molestation order on November 19.
The court heard that the injured party reported receiving, in a short period of time, multiple messages and snap chat videos from an account connected to the defendant.
He was forbidden to contact her by an order imposed until October 2026.
The woman told police that the messages made her fearful that Lees would try and find her.
When interviewed, Lees said he had little recollection due to being intoxicated, and didn’t intend to cause distress.
Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said the messages were not abusive and not sinister.
He said his client had sought help from his problems.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that any breach of a non molestation order was an 'extremely serious matter'.
He told Lees to get it into his head: 'This is over. Face it.'
Lees was given a three month sentence suspended for 2 years.