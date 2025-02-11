Julia Hughes was ‘kind, funny, adventurous’ and ‘my biggest ally in life’ Omagh Bombing Inquiry told

Julia Hughes’ twin brother remembered her as ‘kind, funny and adventurous’ and ‘my biggest ally in life’ in a statement to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

“Julia and I were born just four minutes apart in Craigavon and remained inseparable throughout our lives together. After Craigavon we lived in Derry for six years before moving to Omagh, where our family set up home and settled into a new life,” her closest sibling Justin related in a statement on behalf of all of the Hughes family that was read out by solicitor John Rafferty at the Strule Arts Centre on Monday.

The 21-year-old student was among 29 people and two unborn children killed in the Real IRA bombing of Omagh on August 15, 1998.

She was ‘just beginning to fulfil her immense potential when she was taken from us, her life so suddenly and cruelly cut short,’ the inquiry was told.

The late Julia Hughes.

"We've missed every single day for the last 26 years," her brother’s statement outlined.

The family explained how they had sought to maintain their privacy in the decades following the atrocity and had asked the inquiry to read out the statement on their behalf because 'none of us felt that we had the strength to do so'.

The inquiry heard how the Hughes used to enjoy holidays together in Donegal.

“We spent many happy times as a family during the Easter and summer holidays at our caravan in Marble Hill near Dunfanaghy in County Donegal. This gave us great freedom where we learnt many of life's skills,” the family stated.

Julia was someone who made friends very easily, the inquiry heard.

"She was kind, funny and adventurous. These friends stayed with her throughout our life and I'm still in contact with many of them to this day. They've never forgotten their friendships with Julia, and this is testament to the sort of friend that she was: honest, loyal and trustworthy,” the statement continued.

At the time of the atrocity Julia was preparing to return to Dundee to complete the final year of a degree in accountancy.

She was working at the Express Camera shop in Omagh when the Real IRA car bomb exploded on August 15, 1998.

Julia had ‘a strong and loving relationship’ with her mother Helen, was the ‘apple of her father Alec’s eye’, and was very close to her three siblings.

Her murder, the statement read, ‘shattered our very being, both as a family and individually’ and ‘life was never the same again’.

Justin’s testimony concluded: "I wanted to write this statement today for Julia. She was my twin and now I am her voice. I shared an unbreakable bond with her that transcended the typical sibling relationship.

"Growing up together we were inseparable, sharing secrets, dreams and countless memories that shaped who we are. We shared the same friends and interests from music to hobbies, which made our bond even stronger.

"The tragic and senseless loss of Julia in the Omagh bomb in 1998 left a huge void in all of our hearts, that can never be filled. Every day we miss her deeply, her laughter, her kindness and spirit. I carry her with me, honouring her memory every day by talking about her and, to this very day, I still talk to her.”